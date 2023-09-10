LIVE Updates – ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: Rain Delays Start

Home

LIVE Score England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Here are the latest live updates and scores of England vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates.

Jos Buttler-led England is set to take on Tom Latham’s New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the four-match series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, on Sunday. NZ won the first match in a dominant fashion as unbeaten centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell helped the Kiwis win by 8 wickets. England will try to level the series and make a comeback.

ENG vs NZ Squads

England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Ben Lister, Finn Allen

