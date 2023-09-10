By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE Updates – ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: Rain Delays Start
LIVE Score England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Here are the latest live updates and scores of England vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates.
LIVE UPDATES | England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score
Jos Buttler-led England is set to take on Tom Latham’s New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the four-match series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, on Sunday. NZ won the first match in a dominant fashion as unbeaten centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell helped the Kiwis win by 8 wickets. England will try to level the series and make a comeback.
ENG vs NZ Squads
England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Ben Lister, Finn Allen
