LIVE Updates – ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: Rain Delays Start

Updated: September 10, 2023 5:23 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

Jos Buttler-led England is set to take on Tom Latham’s New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the four-match series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, on Sunday. NZ won the first match in a dominant fashion as unbeaten centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell helped the Kiwis win by 8 wickets. England will try to level the series and make a comeback.

ENG vs NZ Squads

England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Ben Lister, Finn Allen

Live Updates

  • Sep 10, 2023 5:23 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: The rain has delayed the start and It’s still raining on the ground, covers are on and it seems like the game will likely be called off however it would be a great competition between both the 2019 ODI World Cup finalists.

  • Sep 10, 2023 5:15 PM IST

    LIVE Updates England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score: Currently, the showers are light but they still have not stopped.

  • Sep 10, 2023 5:13 PM IST

    LIVE Updates England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score: Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell smashed unbeaten centuries in the previous match. NZ will again be hoping from great knocks from its top order

  • Sep 10, 2023 5:07 PM IST

    LIVE Updates England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score: England need to win this match in order to level the series. If NZ win this match, they will take away ENG’s chances to win this four-match series.

  • Sep 10, 2023 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE Updates England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score: Expect deduction of overs.

  • Sep 10, 2023 5:01 PM IST

  • Sep 10, 2023 5:00 PM IST

    LIVE Updates England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score: The weather forecast is predicting showers for 3 more hours.

  • Sep 10, 2023 4:59 PM IST

    LIVE Updates England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score: Rain at Southampton delayed the proceedings of the match

  • Sep 10, 2023 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score:
    Welcome to our Live Blog of ENG vs NZ 2nd ODI

