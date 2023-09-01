Home

England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: When And Where to WATCH

England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live

England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming

Hosts England were clinical in their approach in the opening T20I at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday as they beat New Zealand by seven wickets to take the lead in the three-match series. With three wickets to his name, Bryden Carse was the pick of the English bowlers. The Tim Southee-led unit would like to bounce back with a win on Friday to level the series and make the final game interesting.

ENG vs NZ, 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming – All You Need to Know

Where is England going to take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20I?

England take on New Zealand in the 2nd ODI at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester .

When is England going to take on New Zealand in the opening T20I?

England will take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20I on Friday (September 1).

Where will England take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20I?

When is the 2nd T20I between England and New Zealand going to start in India?

Where can you watch the TV telecast of England versus New Zealand 2nd T20I?

The 2nd T20I between England and New Zealand can be watched on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you LIVE stream the England versus New Zealand 2nd T20I?

The live streaming will be available on Sony LIV App and website.

Squads:

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Luke Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Cole McConchie

