Dream11 Prediction

England vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction 1st Test: Captain And Vice Captain, Fantasy Tips England Tour of New Zealand 2019 Cricket Tips For Today 1st Test Match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 03.30 AM IST:

After the conclusion of a thrilling T20I series, New Zealand and England will renew their modern-day rivalry when the two teams will square off for the first Test at the Bay Oval. Kane Williamson is back for the hosts and they have got a few other players returning to the squad as well. Thus for them, it is about hitting the right combination as well as accommodating their best players in the first-choice eleven.

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand and England will take place at 3:00 AM IST on November 21.

Time: 03:30 AM IST.

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper– BJ Watling

Batsmen – Rory Burns (vice-captain), Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Jeet Raval

All-Rounders – Ben Stokes

Bowlers – Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Trent Boult (captain), Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

BJ Watling, Rory Burns (vice-captain), Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Trent Boult (captain), Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner

SQUADS:

England (From): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Matthew Parkinson, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Saqib Mahmood

New Zealand (From): Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

