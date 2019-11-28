Dream11 Prediction

England vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd Test: Captain And Vice Captain, Fantasy Tips England Tour of New Zealand 2019 Cricket Tips For Today 2nd Test Match ENG vs NZ at Seddon Park, Hamilton 03.30 AM IST:

The innings defeat at the Bay Oval was England’s third defeat in five overseas Tests this year, and it once again exposed their two perennial issues- lack of big scores and the recent slump in form of Joe Root and their bowlers’ inability to take wickets on flat decks. The second Test between New Zealand and England:

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand and England will take place at 3:00 AM IST on November 28.

Time: 03:30 AM IST.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – BJ Watling (captain)

Batsmen – Joe Root, Dominic Sibley (vice-captain), Tom Latham, Joe Denly, Kane Williamson, Jeet Raval

All-Rounders – Ben Stokes

Bowlers – Neil Wagner (vice-captain), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

My Dream11 Team

BJ Watling (captain), Joe Root, Dominic Sibley, Tom Latham, Joe Denly, Kane Williamson, Jeet Raval, Ben Stokes, Neil Wagner (vice-captain), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK)/Zak Crawley/Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry/Lockie Ferguson

SQUADS:

England (From): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Matthew Parkinson, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Saqib Mahmood

New Zealand (From): Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

