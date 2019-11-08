Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team England vs New Zealand 4th T20I Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ENG vs NZ at Napier: New Zealand have bounced back after losing their series opening first T20I against England with successive wins in the following two matches to take a strong 2-1 lead and will go in as the favourites with momentum on their side come Friday in Napier. The hosts put in a strong all-round show in the third T20I in Nelson where England collapsed to lose five wickets for the addition of just 10 runs after being in a solid position at 90/2, chasing 181.

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand and England will take place at 10 AM (IST).

Time: 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

My Dream11 Team

Tim Seifert, Tom Banton (vice-captain), Eoin Morgan, Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhommme (captain), Tom Curran, Matthew Parkinson, Tim Southee

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

England: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Lewis Gregory, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Matthew Parkinson

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (captain), Trent Boult, Blair Tickner, Mitchell Santner.

SQUADS

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (captain), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Finn Restieaux

England: Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings (wk), Sam Curran, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Patrick Brown, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Jordan

