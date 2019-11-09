Dream11 Prediction

England vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction 5th T20I Match: Captain And Vice Captain, Fantasy Tips England Tour of New Zealand 2019 Cricket Tips For Today Match 5 ENG vs NZ at Eden Park in Auckland 06.30 AM IST:

After four highly entertaining games, it finally boils down to the last one at Eden Park. Both sides have played some high-quality cricket, but there will only be one winner. Malan and Parkinson came up with the goods when it mattered the most in the 4th T20I, England would be hoping for one big knock from either of the two in the decider. The hosts have suffered as their big players Colin Munro and Martin Guptill have not fired. They would hope that Munro and Guptill step it up when needed.

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand and England will take place at 6 AM (IST).

Time: 06:30 AM IST.

Venue: Eden Park in Auckland

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Tom Banton

Batsmen – Jonny Bairstow (C), Colin Munro, Martin Guptill (VC), Dawid Malan

All-Rounders – Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhommme, Sam Curran

Bowlers – Tom Curran, Matthew Parkinson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (C), Colin Munro, Martin Guptill (VC), Dawid Malan, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhommme, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Matthew Parkinson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

England: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Lewis Gregory, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Matthew Parkinson

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (captain), Trent Boult, Blair Tickner, Mitchell Santner.

SQUADS

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (captain), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Finn Restieaux

England: Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings (wk), Sam Curran, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Patrick Brown, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Jordan

