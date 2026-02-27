Home

England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 49 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch ENG vs NZ in India online and on TV channel

ENG vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 49 LIVE: Pakistan cricket team will be praying for England win over New Zealand in clash at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday to keep their slim hopes of qualifying for semifinals alive.

New Zealand can book place in semifinals with a win over England in Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday. (Photo: IANS)

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026: The Super 8 clash between England and New Zealand is not only crucial for the hopes and aspirations of the Black Caps but for Pakistan cricket team as well. In a Group 2 clash of Super 8 of T20 World Cup 2026, England – who have already booked their semifinals berth – will take on Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

A win for New Zealand will shut the door on Pakistan’s chances as they will more to 5 points from 3 matches and they best that Salman Ali Agha’s side can do by winning their last Super 8 match against Sri Lanka is reach 3 points. But a win for Harry Brook’s England over New Zealand will keep the Black Caps at 3 points and keep a small window for Pakistan open where they can squeeze in with a win over the Lankans and improving their run-rate.

England have had the recent edge over the Black Caps in T20I cricket – winning four out of the last six T20I matches against them including a 65-run win in the last match between the two sides in October 2025. The English side have also won eight of their last nine men’s T20Is in Asia, including each of their last four. A fifth consecutive win in this match would be their outright longest winning run in the continent in the history of the format.

“We had a great T20 series win against Sri Lanka in these conditions. And we’ve only dropped one game in the last however many games. And we’ve won in different ways, which is a great sign that we haven’t played the perfect game or played a complete performance across all three formats. But we’ve still found ways to win, which is a good sign,” England’s bowling coach and former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee said in the pre-match press conference in Colombo on Thursday.

New Zealand will hope that their leading run-scorer – Tim Seifert – can find his touch in this must-win game for the side. Seifert (181 in 2026) is 36 away from recording the most runs for New Zealand at a single edition of the T20 World Cup (Kane Williamson – 216 in 2022) but he has been dismissed for single figure scores in his last two innings.

A blockbuster clash awaits! Will New Zealand win & book their place in the semi-finals? Or will England continue their dominant run in the Super 8? ✍️ ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup #ENGvNZ | Super 8 | FRI, 27 Feb | 6 PM pic.twitter.com/L2vRIF9yeX — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 27, 2026

Here are all the details about England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 49…

When is England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 49 going to take place?

The England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 49 will take place on Friday, February 27.

Where is England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 49 going to take place?

The England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 49 will be held at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 49 start?

The England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 49 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 49 LIVE on TV in India?

The England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 49 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 49 in India?

The England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 49 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 49 Predicted 11

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

