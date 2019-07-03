England vs New Zealand Match Preview

England and New Zealand will lock horns with each other in an all-important clash of ICC World Cup 2019 which could well decide the fate of the tournament. An English victory would see the hosts qualifying to the four of the tournament. Whereas, a defeat would end all the hopes of the Eoin Morgan-led side and see them get knocked out.

On the other hand, a victory for the Kiwis would confirm their berth in the semis. But, even if they fail to emerge as the winner they would still be left with a slight chance of making it to the knock-out stage of the tournament. They are at 11 points and a defeat would see them stay there. If Pakistan lose their next match against Bangladesh, the Kane Williamson-led side would be through and if Sarfaraz Ahmed & Co. earn a victory, net run-rate will decide who will qualify between both the teams.

TOSS – The toss between England and New Zealand will take place at 2.30 PM.

Date: July 03, Wednesday.

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

England vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

Though the Met Office officials have predicted a very minimal chance of rain, fans can expect a full-length contest between England and New Zealand. However, there might be clouds cover prevailing over Durham throughout the day. The temperature is expected to hover around 16-20 degree Celcius.

England vs New Zealand Pitch Report

In the two matches that have been played here, the batsmen have received assistance from the track and it is expected to remain the same. But given the overcast conditions on the card, pacers can also get their chance to dictate terms if they bowl in right length and areas.

England vs New Zealand Probable Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell.