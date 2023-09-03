LIVE Score England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Back To Back Wickets Put Eng On Top

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: September 3, 2023 7:41 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

England and New Zealand are all set to face off in the third match of their four-match T20I series. Edgbaston in Birmingham will host this clash on Sunday, September 3.  Jos Buttler-led side took an unassailable lead in the series after winning the second match by 95 runs at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Squads:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry

England: Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Luke Wood, Ben Duckett, Chris Jordan

Live Updates

  • Sep 3, 2023 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE Score England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Seven overs are done and dusted New Zealand managed to score 50 runs. But now the visitors need to make a partnership to win the game.

  • Sep 3, 2023 7:21 PM IST

    Wicket!!! That was a no-ball but Devon Conway gets run-out. Pretty unprectidatable. Four overs are done and New Zealand loses their first wicket.

    NZ 31/1 (4)

  • Sep 3, 2023 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE Score England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Seven runs from the second over..

    NZ 15/0 (2)

  • Sep 3, 2023 7:04 PM IST

    LIVE Score England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Good start for New Zealand as the openers managed to score easy eight runs. New Zealand need to keep this momentum going to win the match.
    NZ 8/0 (1)

  • Sep 3, 2023 7:03 PM IST
    New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee(c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi
    England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Gus Atkinson
  • Sep 3, 2023 7:01 PM IST

    New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first against the hosts at Edgbaston.

  • Sep 3, 2023 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE Score England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: England has already arrived at the venue for the 3rd T20I and the team is looking confident enough to beat the visitors and seal the series.

  • Sep 3, 2023 6:26 PM IST

  • Sep 3, 2023 6:21 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of England vs New Zealand 3rd T2OI the toss will be on time and this is the last chance for NZ to draw the four match T20I series.

