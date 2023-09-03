Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Highlights: NZ Win By 74 Runs
live

England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Highlights: NZ Win By 74 Runs

LIVE Score England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Here are the latest live updates and scores of England vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates.

Updated: September 3, 2023 10:37 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Adil Rashid

8* (7) 0x4, 0x6

Gus Atkinson

8 (10) 0x4, 0x6

Tim Southee

(3.2-0-30-1)*

Kyle Jamieson

(4-0-23-3)
England vs New Zealand, England vs New Zealand live score, England vs New Zealand live score online, England vs New Zealand live updates, England vs New Zealand live streaming, England vs New Zealand live online streaming, ENG vs NZ, ENG vs NZ Live score, ENG vs NZ live cricket score, ENG vs NZ live streaming online, ENG vs NZ live cricket streaming, Cricket News, Harry Brook, Tim Southee, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Devon Conway, ENG vs NZ 3rd T20I T20I
England vs New New Zealand. (Pic: Twitter)

LIVE UPDATES | England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Score

England and New Zealand are all set to face off in the third match of their four-match T20I series. Edgbaston in Birmingham will host this clash on Sunday, September 3.  Jos Buttler-led side took an unassailable lead in the series after winning the second match by 95 runs at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Trending Now

Squads:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry

England: Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Luke Wood, Ben Duckett, Chris Jordan

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 3, 2023 10:39 PM IST

    LIVE Score England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: “Credit to New Zealand, they really outplayed us. Good toss to win and we let them get away with too many. Good partnership between Allen and Phillips, they took the game away from us. Needed a fast start chasing that score, they bowled well and we couldn’t get any partnerships. Didn’t use Moeen with two right-handers out there, was a hard match-up for him. Probably need to find a way to get him into the game a bit more. Happy for Gus Atkinson, he’s settling into the team nicely” Jos Buttler England captain

  • Sep 3, 2023 10:36 PM IST

    LIVE Score England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: “The way they started with the ball, was tough for us to get away. But we batted through the middle and were able to take it deep. Nice to get a good performance away and get a win for the team. Have been working on holding my shape a bit more and having a method. I didn’t really know what a good score would be, just wanted to react and play my shots,” Finn Allen Player of the Match

  • Sep 3, 2023 10:34 PM IST

    LIVE Score England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: “Credit to New Zealand, they really outplayed us. Good toss to win and we let them get away with too many. Good partnership between Allen and Phillips, they took the game away from us. Needed a fast start chasing that score, they bowled well and we couldn’t get any partnerships. Didn’t use Moeen with two right-handers out there, was a hard match-up for him. Probably need to find a way to get him into the game a bit more. Happy for Gus Atkinson, he’s settling into the team nicely,” Jos Buttler England captain

  • Sep 3, 2023 10:33 PM IST

    LIVE Score England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: “We asked to be better in all three areas and we played in a style expected of us. We weren’t able to get partnerships earlier but today was great with Phillips and Allen. We bowled okay in the powerplay, important to start well and we got a few wickets. We’re going to rotate our pace bowlers with the nature of the series, quick turnaround but nice to see them coming in and performing straightaway,” Tim Southee New Zealand captain

  • Sep 3, 2023 10:27 PM IST

  • Sep 3, 2023 10:25 PM IST

  • Sep 3, 2023 10:22 PM IST

    England get a taste of their own medicine here. Now they would certainly know how it feels to lose wickets at regular intervals while chasing a target excess of 200 runs in a T20I game. New Zealand have finally managed to seal a victory in this series and that means there is still plenty to play for in the final and the fourth T20I. The never give-up attitude of theirs has taken this series down to the wire.

  • Sep 3, 2023 10:21 PM IST

    LIVE Score England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: New Zealand won by 74 runs what a brilliant effort by the bowlers as they bowled out hosts on just 128 runs to win the do-or-die T20I.

  • Sep 3, 2023 10:10 PM IST

    LIVE Score England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Sixteen overs are done and dusted, and England is reeling in the game New Zealand is just a wicket away from victory. What a game it was so far, Woah, New Zealand totally dominated the side. England needs 88 runs in 24 balls to win the game.

    ENG 115/9 (16)

  • Sep 3, 2023 10:06 PM IST

    LIVE Score England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Just the formalities left now!!!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>