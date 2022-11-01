England vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score

England lock horns with New Zealand at Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday. This is an important match for both side, slightly more for England. A loss for England could mean the end of their campaign. For NZ, a win would mean they make it to the semi-final.Also Read - Highlights | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Dhananjaya Powers SL to Emphatic Six-Wicket Win

Eng vs NZ, Eng vs NZ Live streaming, Eng vs NZ live updates, Eng vs NZ live score, Eng vs NZ live news, Eng vs NZ timings, Eng vs NZ playing XI, Eng vs NZ Squads, T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 schedule, Cricket News, T20 World Cup 2022 live score, T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates, T20 World Cup 2022 schedule, T20 World Cup 2022 live updates, T20 World Cup 2022 points table, T20 World Cup 2022 qualification scenario. Also Read - LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates: Rishabh Pant Likely to Replace Dinesh Karthik - REPORT

Also Read - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Online and on TV

Live Updates

  • 1:12 PM IST

    England won the toss and opted to bat first. Jos Buttler is coming with the same playing XI.

  • 1:11 PM IST

    England Opted to bat first.

  • 1:02 PM IST

    England vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score: The toss is coming up in a few minutes. The Gabba strip is expected to produce extra pace and that means teams could opt for an extra seamer. Also, at the Gabba – the stroke makers would enjoy the ball hitting the bat hard. The bounce is expected to be true.

  • 12:59 PM IST

  • 12:55 PM IST

    England vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score: Meanwhile, SL has defeated Afghanistan by six wickets to keep their chances of qualifying alive.

  • 12:54 PM IST

    England vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score: Interesting to see if any of the teams are ready to make any changes. We will find that out at the toss.

  • 12:53 PM IST

    England vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score: Toss coming up shortly. There are forecasts of rain at Brisbane and keeping that in mind the team winning the toss could opt to bowl first.

  • 12:51 PM IST

    England vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score: Rashid Khan has injured himself in an attempt to save the boundary. He has been taken off the field. Not a great news for Afghanistan.

  • 12:48 PM IST

    England vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score: OUT! Rajapaksa departs but it won’t have any impact on the result of the match, Sri Lanka are cruising to a win.

  • 12:47 PM IST

    England vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score: 50 for DDJ, magnificent knock! Sri Lanka are marching towards a comfortable win. Just 4 needed off 14 balls.