England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Colombo weather update: Will RAIN prove fatal for Pakistan and delight for Black Caps

Pakistan will be out of race for reaching semifinals of T20 World Cup 2026 if Super 8 match between England and New Zealand in Colombo on Friday is washed out due to rain.

New Zealand will reach the semifinal if Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 vs England is washed out due to rain. (Photo: IANS)

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Three teams will have an eye on the weather in Colombo ahead of the England vs New Zealand Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday. Apart from the two teams involved, Pakistan’s future in the tournament is also riding on the result of this game.

If the Super 8 match between England and New Zealand is washed out due to rain in Colombo on Friday and both sides are awarded one point each then that will be enough for the Black Caps to join Harry Brook’s side in the semifinals. A washout will mean New Zealand will have 4 points from 3 matches and England will have 5 points and best that Pakistan can get even after defeating Sri Lanka in their last Super 8 match in Pallekele will be 3 points.

The best case scenario for Pakistan to stay alive in the tournament is for England to keep winning and defeat New Zealand in the Super 8 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday night. Thankfully for Pakistan, the weather prediction for Friday evening looks promising.

There is only 25 per cent possibility of rain in Colombo on Friday. The temperature on Friday evening will be around 27 degrees Celsius with high humidity level of around 77 per cent. There will be about 34 per cent cloud cover over Colombo on Friday.

Check Colombo weather prediction for England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match HERE…

New Zealand have already been at the receiving end of a washed-out match in the Super 8 stages. Their game against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo was washed out without a ball getting bowled last Saturday.

Mitchell Santner’s side have put themselves in the driver’s seat with a comprehensive 61-run win over Sri Lanka in their last Super 8 match at the same venue earlier this week. England have already booked their place in the semifinals with a two-wicket win over Pakistan in Pallekele this week after defeating Sri Lanka in their first Super 8 match.

A win for New Zealand on Friday night will close the door on Pakistan in the race to reach the semifinals. If the Black Caps can win by any margin on Friday, they will be through to the last four stages as well and Pakistan’s last game against Sri Lanka will be an inconsequential one.

Do ICC have Reserve Day for England vs New Zealand Super 8 match?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have not kept any provision for Reserve Day for league stages or Super 8 games in the T20 World Cup 2026. If a minimum of 5 overs are not bowled in the Super 8 matches then both teams will be awarded 1 point each.

Both the semifinals as well as the final next Sunday have a provision of Reserve Day in case the matches are interrupted by rain.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.