England vs New Zealand Test Series 2021

England is set to host Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in a two-match Test series. It is believed that the two Tests will help NZ build-up for the inaugural WTC final against India on June 18 in Southampton. The two Tests against a formidable English side in their home conditions will exactly be what NZ would have hoped for. Also Read - Virat Kohli Names Yuzvendra Chahal as The Funniest RCB Player

For England, it would be a chance for them to get back to winning ways in red-ball cricket. They were thrashed by India in India after winning the first Test and taking the lead. NZ on the other hand is brimming with confidence having whitewashed Pakistan in their last Test assignment. Also Read - 'Brings The Balance Overseas' - Ex-India Cricketer Feels India Will Miss THIS Player

Against New Zealand, England skipper Joe Root will miss the services of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, who are recovering from their respective injuries. Also Read - WTC Final | India or New Zealand - Who is Better Placed to Win? Dilip Vengsarkar Answers

ENG vs NZ SCHEDULE & TIMINGS

1st Test: 2 – 6 June

Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London at 3:30 PM

2nd Test: 10 – 14 June

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham at 3:30 PM

England vs New Zealand Test Series TV Broadcast, Live Streaming

The matches will be televised on Sony SIX in India. Fans can also catch the live action on the Sony LIV app & website.

Here’s a list of streaming and telecast details for the England vs New Zealand Test series:

India: Sony SIX & Sony LIV

England: Sky Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sports NZ

USA: Hotstar

Canada: Hotstar

FULL SQUADS

England

Joe Root(c), James Anderson, Sam Billings, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood

New Zealand

Kane Williamson(c), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner