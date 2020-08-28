England vs Pakistan 1st T20I LIVE Streaming Details

The three-match T20I series between England and Pakistan gets underway from today at Manchester's Old Trafford. While England will be fielding a completely different squad than the one for Test series, Pakistan have five players who were also part of the preceding three-match series which they lost 0-1.

England, ranked second in T20Is, are missing several first-choice players including Ben Stokes, Jason Roy, Jofra Archer among others but they have enough depth in their squad. Pakistan, the former world No. 1, last won an overseas T20I series in 2018.

Ahead of the series opener, England captain Eoin Morgan said, "This is another opportunity for guys who would potentially sit outside that 15 to try and present their best case moving forward for winter tours and the World Cup next year."

“It’s really difficult to come from red-ball to white-ball. But T20 specific players have been practising so the aim is to win the series. We are positive about the series and will not take England lightly. They have good white-ball players,” said Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

ENG vs PAK Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: England vs Pakistan 1st T20I

When: August 28, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLiv App

ENG vs PAK FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

Aug 05, Wednesday – Aug 09, Sunday: 1st Test, Manchester – England won by three wickets

Aug 13, Thursday – Aug 17, Monday: 2nd Test, Southampton – Match Drawn

Aug 21, Friday – Aug 25, Tuesday: 3rd Test, Southampton – Match Drawn

T20I Series

Aug 28, Friday: 1st T20I, Manchester – 10:30 PM IST

Aug 30, Sunday: 2nd T20I, Manchester – 7:00 PM IST

Sep 01, Tuesday: 3rd T20I, Manchester – 10:30 PM IST

England vs Pakistan Full T20I Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi