England vs Pakistan 2nd Test LIVE Streaming Details

Having taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, a confident England will be aiming to seal their first home Test series win over Pakistan in a decade when they take the field at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton today. The hosts though will be without the services of their talisman Ben Stokes who has left the bio-secure bubble to be with his ailing father and thus has been ruled out of the entire Pakistan series. England included uncapped pacer Sam Robinson in their 13-man squad for the second Test. Also Read - ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Tips, Pakistan in England 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test at Ageas Bowl, Southampton at 3:30 PM IST Thursday August 13

Pakistan remain unchanged and will hope their batsmen will be able to take inspiration from the first innings exploits in Manchester when they made 326 before collapsing in the second. Also Read - Afghan One-Day Cup 2020, Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Afghan One-Day Cup Matches, TV Timings in India, Full Schedule, Squads

ENG vs PAK Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Also Read - England vs Pakistan 2020: Mohammad Hafeez Breaches Bio-secure Bubble in UK, PCB Puts All-rounder in Isolation

When: August 13-17

Venue: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLiv App

ENG vs PAK FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

Aug 05- Aug 09: 1st Test – England won by three wickets

Aug 13, Thursday – Aug 17, Monday: 2nd Test, Southampton – 3:30 PM IST

Aug 21, Friday – Aug 25, Tuesday: 3rd Test, Southampton – 3:30 PM IST

Aug 28, Friday: England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I, Manchester – 10.30 PM IST

Aug 30, Sunday: England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I, Manchester – 7 PM IST

Sep 01, Tuesday: England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I, Manchester – 10.30 PM IST

England vs Pakistan Full Test Squads

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah.

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Zak Crawley