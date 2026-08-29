England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Hosts take control at Lord’s as Dan Lawrence hits Fifty on Rain-affected Day 3

England moved closer to victory against Pakistan at Lord’s as Dan Lawrence hit an unbeaten fifty on rain-hit Day 3.

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Dan Lawrence anchors England as rain disrupts Day 3 at Lord’s. (Photo: X)

England tightened their grip on the second Test against Pakistan at Lord’s on a day heavily affected by rain. At the close of play on day three, England were 177 for 7 in their second innings and held a commanding lead of 357 runs.

Pakistan had been bowled out for just 110 in their first innings, leaving the visitors with a huge task to stay alive in the Test.

Persistent rain delayed the start of play until 2:20pm. England resumed at 81 for 3, already 261 runs ahead. Emilio Gay was unbeaten on 30, while Harry Brook was on 7.

The hosts quickly lost a wicket after play resumed. Gay was trapped lbw by Mohammad Abbas after being beaten by a delivery that kept unusually low.

Abbas then dismissed Brook, who edged a rising delivery through to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. Jamie Smith also fell cheaply after mistiming a shot towards square leg.

Abbas finished the day with three wickets.

Also Read: Joe Root rewrites Test history at Lord’s, BREAKS Ricky Ponting’s long-standing record

Dan Lawrence leads England’s resistance

While wickets continued to fall around him, Dan Lawrence played a composed and positive innings. He handled the movement well and looked confident at the crease.

Lawrence struck consecutive boundaries off Khurram Shahzad before hitting a four and a six against Mohammad Ali.

He brought up his half-century with a single to deep square leg. At the close of play, Lawrence was unbeaten on 50, his second fifty of the series after also reaching the milestone at Headingley.

Gus Atkinson was the other England batter to fall late in the day, being trapped lbw by Mohammad Ali.

Rain and bad light further disrupt play

The third day was repeatedly interrupted by rain and bad light. Several short stoppages disrupted the flow of the game before play was finally called off shortly after 6:30pm.

The umpires cited bad light as the reason for the early close, despite some sunlight appearing on the horizon.

England firmly in control at Lord’s

Lawrence’s innings came at an important time for England. The batter was recalled to the Test side after a two-year absence and is now making the most of his opportunity at No. 6.

Pakistan will need something extraordinary to save the Test. With England already holding a lead of more than 350 runs, the hosts are firmly in control heading into the fourth day.