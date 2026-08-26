England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Preview: When and where to watch series concluder at Lord’s?

The build-up to the second Test, however, has been dominated by events away from the field after Brydon Carse was involved in another nightclub incident

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File photo of the Lord's stadium. (Credits: X)

England will look to wrap up the three-match series against Pakistan when the two sides meet in the second Test at Lord’s from tomorrow. Joe Root’s side won the first Test at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs and will start as favourites again.

The first Test was one-sided. England made 409 after Pakistan were bowled out for 171 in their first innings. Pakistan then managed only 135 in their second innings, leaving England with a comfortable innings victory.

Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson were among England’s main performers with the ball, taking eight wickets each across the match.

England’s batting also gave them a strong advantage. Harry Brook scored 91 as the hosts built a big first-innings lead, while Pakistan’s batting struggled to cope with the pressure. The visitors will need a much better effort at Lord’s if they are to stay in the series.

The build-up to the second Test, however, has been dominated by events away from the field.

England fast bowler Brydon Carse has been withdrawn from the squad after footage emerged showing him in handcuffs outside a nightclub in Derby. The incident happened while Carse was out celebrating Durham’s County Championship win over Derbyshire. The Cricket Regulator is investigating the incident.

Carse will miss the Lord’s Test with Sonny Baker brought into England’s squad as his replacement. The incident has added to a difficult period for England, with several players having been involved in off-field issues in recent months.

Root, who returned as England’s Test captain last month, was clearly unhappy with the latest incident. He admitted that he was “really hacked off” and “really disappointed” that such an incident has again overshadowed the English team.

Root has stressed the need for England’s players to understand the responsibility that comes with representing the country. He wants the team to build a strong culture and avoid allowing off-field incidents to take attention away from their performances.