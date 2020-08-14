England vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Southampton Weather Forecast

After Day 1 of the second Test was called off with Pakistan reeling at 126/5 in 45.4 overs due to rain, it could be the same on the second day as well. Day 2 is also likely to be interrupted by rain and that should not be a good piece of news for fans – who would love to see a pleasant day of cricket at Rose Bowl, Southampton. Also Read - MS Dhoni Trends on Twitter After CSK Skipper Tests Negative For Coronavirus Ahead of IPL 13 | POSTS

ENG v PAK 2nd Test WEATHER FORECAST

The prediction for the first two days was in the range of 40%-45%. While the same plummets down to about 15% for Day 3, there’s a slight rise (30-35%) for the remaining two days. Even if rain falls on a few occasions, it shouldn’t affect the match in totality. Also Read - Pakistan Did Not Have Much Idea About Bowl-outs, Reveals Irfan Pathan

For that matter, rain is expected on all five days. Also Read - Was Disappointed I Couldn't Play in 2018 World T20 Semis: Mithali Raj

Meanwhile, after winning the first Test by three wickets in Manchester, the hosts will look to seal the series at Rose Bowl.

England bowlers rose to the occasion on the rain-affected Day 1 of the second Test against Pakistan as the tourists were 126/5 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat, but James Anderson (2/35) struck early to dismiss Shan Masood (1).

The hosts dropped catches as Abid Ali (60) and Azhar Ali (20) took Pakistan to 78/1 before the visitors’ captain fell to Anderson.

England bowlers struck in between the rain breaks Sam Curran, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes doing the job before play was ended by bad light with only 45.4 overs possible.

Babar Azam (25) and Mohammad Rizwan (4) were unbeaten at stumps.

On Day one, England bowlers rose to the occasion on the rain-affected Day 1 of the second Test against Pakistan as the tourists were 126/5 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat, but James Anderson (2/35) struck early to dismiss Shan Masood (1).

The hosts dropped catches as Abid Ali (60) and Azhar Ali (20) took Pakistan to 78/1 before the visitors’ captain fell to Anderson.

England bowlers struck in between the rain breaks Sam Curran, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes doing the job before play was ended by bad light with only 45.4 overs possible.

Babar Azam (25) and Mohammad Rizwan (4) were unbeaten at stumps.