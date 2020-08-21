England vs Pakistan 3rd Test LIVE Streaming Details

We are into the third and final Test of the series between England Pakistan. The first Test was an absorbing affair with superlative individual and team performances culminating in a thrilling three-wicket win for England. That must have raised the expectations for another closely fought affair with the action moving to Southampton for the second Test. However, it turned out to be a nightmare with rain having the first and last word. A grand total of 134.2 overs were possible across the five days with Pakistan being bowled out for 236 before England declaring on 110/4.

The authorities have now allowed for flexible timings for the third Test which gets underway from today, also in Southampton. Play can start at 10:30 am (local time) to make up for the lost time due to inclement weather or bad light.

ENG vs PAK Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: England vs Pakistan 3rd Test

When: August 21-25, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLiv App

ENG vs PAK FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

Aug 05, Wednesday – Aug 09, Sunday: 1st Test, Manchester – England wo by three wickets

Aug 13, Thursday – Aug 17, Monday: 2nd Test, Southampton – Match Drawn

Aug 21, Friday – Aug 25, Tuesday: 3rd Test, Southampton – 3:30 PM IST

T20I Series

Aug 28, Friday: England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I, Manchester – 10.30 PM IST

Aug 30, Sunday: England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I, Manchester – 7 PM IST

Sep 01, Tuesday: England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I, Manchester – 10.30 PM IST

England vs Pakistan Full Test Squads

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan