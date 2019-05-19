England vs Pakistan 5th ODI Dream11 Prediction And Tips:

Pakistan cricket team will be looking for a consolation when they take to the field against England in the fifth One Day International (ODI) on Saturday. The visitors will look to save the blushes, their bowling unit will be under pressure after being unable to defend scores in excess of 340. They will also have to up their game in the field if they want to pose a challenge to the in-form hosts. A win now could give Pakistan the right momentum ahead of the World Cup or ele they will enter the big tournament low-on-confidence.

The men donning green will have a task ahead of them as they are struggling after the five-nil whitewash against Australia and also conceding the ongoing series against World Cup hosts England.

For Pakistan, it is their bowling line-up which has failed to put up a strong performance against the Three Lions as the batting line up has been impressive in their previous outings.

In the last game, Pakistan’s Babar Azam knocked a century but that went in vain as the hosts successfully chased down the 341, with three balls left in the match.

Pakistan cricket team will be looking for salvation this time on.