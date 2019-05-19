England have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Pakistan cricket team will be looking for a consolation when they take to the field against England in the fifth One Day International (ODI) on Saturday. The visitors will look to save the blushes, their bowling unit will be under pressure after being unable to defend scores in excess of 340. They will also have to up their game in the field if they want to pose a challenge to the in-form hosts. A win now could give Pakistan the right momentum ahead of the World Cup or else they will enter the big tournament low-on-confidence.

Here is everything you need to know about 4th ODI between England and Pakistan:-

When is the 5th ODI between England and Pakistan?

The 5th ODI between England and Pakistan will be played on May 19, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will 5th ODI between England and Pakistan be played?

The 5th ODI between England and Pakistan will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

What time does 5th ODI between England and Pakistan begin?

The 5th ODI between England and Pakistan will begin at 03.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 5th ODI between England and Pakistan?

The 5th ODI between England and Pakistan is expected to be telecasted on Sony Sports Network (Sony Six HD).

Where to watch live cricket streaming of 5th ODI between England and Pakistan?

The live streaming of 4th ODI between England and Pakistan will be available on SonyLiv app.

What are the probable XIs of 5th ODI between England and Pakistan?

Possible XI: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer/David Willey, Chris Woakes

Possible XI: Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c/wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Junaid Khan