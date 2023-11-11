Home

England vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s ENG vs PAK ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 44 in Kolkata

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44: England will lock horns against Pakistan for the 44th match of the ongoing ODI World Cup which will be played at Eden Gardens Kolkata on November 11, Saturday. Defending champions England who were seen struggling throughout the tournament will look to end their tournament on a high. On the other hand, Pakistan is looking to seal their berth in the semi-final as they will be looking to beat England by a huge margin. Here is the fantasy team for match 44 of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 between England and Pakistan. To qualify for Champions Trophy England need to Beat Pakistan (6 points) & hope at least one of Bangladesh or Netherlands lose their final game (4 points).

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND vs ENG Dream11 Team:

Keeper: Mohammad Rizwan(VC)

Batters: Dawid Malan (C), Ben Stokes, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, David Willey, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

ENG vs PAK: Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Usama Mir/Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Squads

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq

