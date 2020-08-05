Former English cricketer-turned-commentator Nasser Hussain made a comparison between India skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan’s star batsman Babar Azam during the first Test between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday. After Babar remained unbeaten on a brilliant 52, Hussain said that no one is talking about the premier batsman of Pakistan but had it been Kohli everyone would have been talking. Also Read - IPL 2020: RCB Skipper Virat Kohli's Intense Workout Ahead of IPL 13 in UAE Will Excite Fans | WATCH

"If this was Kohli, everyone would be talking, but as it's Babar Azam, no one is talking. He averages 68 since 2018 & 55 in white-ball cricket. He's young, he's elegant & he's got swagger. They talk about the fab 4, but it's the fab 5 & Babar is in that," he said while commentating on-air.

He also said it is a 'shame' that Babar is not getting the credit he deserves. Adding further, he said Pakistan is in the shadow of Indian cricket and that is not right.

“It’s a real shame & is in part a consequence of Pakistan playing away from home, playing in UAE in front of no-one, Pakistan in the shadow of Indian cricket, not going over & playing IPL & not playing against India,” he added.

In his last five innings, Babar has got two centuries and three fifties and has been in ominous form.

Hussain also said that for Pakistan to win the series in England, Babar has to fire and also called him a ‘gun’ player.

At the time of filing the copy, Babar was unbeaten on 68* and Pakistan were 138 for two.