England vs Pakistan LIVE STREAMING 1st ODI

New Delhi: The excitement of limited-overs cricket continues in England. After thumping Sri Lanka in the ODIs and T20I series, England will now host another Asian giant – Pakistan for a three-match ODI series followed by T20Is. In an unprecedented situation after several members of the England squad tested positive for COVID-19, ECB named a fresh squad ahead of the ODI series, which is led by Ben Stokes. Meanwhile, Pakistan last played an ODI series in April, when they toured South Africa and clinched the 3-match series 2-1. Along with captain Babar Azam, opener Fakhar Zaman had a terrific series with the bat scoring 300 plus runs. Here are the details of when and where to watch England vs Pakistan 1st ODI match Live Cricket Streaming online and on Television.Also Read - ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips England vs Pakistan, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 5:30 PM IST July 8 Thursday

When is the England vs Pakistan 1st ODI match?

The England vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be played on Thursday, July 8. Also Read - Wimbledon 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, Quarterfinal RESULTS: Federer Knocked Out After Losing to Hurkacz in Straight Sets; Djokovic, Shapovalov Reach Semis

What are the timings of the England vs Pakistan 1st ODI match?

The England vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will start at 5:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5 PM IST. Also Read - Nasser Hussain Reacts to COVID-19 Outbreak in England Team: "It Will be Absolute Chaos at ECB Towers"

Where is the England vs Pakistan 1st ODI match being played?

The England vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Which TV channel will broadcast the England vs Pakistan 1st ODI match?

The England vs Pakistan 1st ODI match ENGl be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the England vs Pakistan 1st ODI match?

The England vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will live stream on SONY LIV App in India.

What are the probable playing 11s for the England vs Pakistan 1st ODI match?

England: Phillip Salt, James Vince, Ben Duckett, DaENGd Malan, Ben Stokes (C), Lewis Gregory, John Simpson (WK), Craig Overton, Jake Ball, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.