England vs Pakistan Live Streaming 3rd T20I

After an exciting battle in the first two T20Is, the focus now shifts to the third and final game at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Another mouthwatering clash awaits as England take on Pakistan in the 3rd T20I at the historic Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The hosts managed to make a brilliant comeback in the second game and they will hope they can carry the momentum going into the final game. With an abundance of resources on the bench and their tendency to make changes to the XI, England might look to test a few more fringe players ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup later this year. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will be looking for an improved performance, especially from his bowlers who have leaked 200 or more runs in both the games so far. Though Azam and his opening partner Rizwan have been at the top of their games, the collapse under the pressure of a chase might force the skipper to ponder over making a couple of changes in both departments for the decider. Here are the details of England vs Pakistan Live Streaming 3rd ODI – when and where to watch ENG vs PAK Live Cricket Streaming match online and on TV in India.

ENG vs PAK Live Streaming 3rd T20I England vs Pakistan

What time will the England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will start?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will take place on Tuesday- July 20. The match will start at 11 PM IST. Also Read - Ireland vs South Africa Live Streaming Cricket: When And Where to Watch IRE vs SA Stream Live Cricket- All You Need to Know About 1st T20I

Where will the England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I take place?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Which channel will telecast the England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I in India?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will live telecast on the Sony Sports network in India.

How to watch the England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I online in India?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will be streamed on the SONYLIV app and JIOTV in India.

ENG vs PAK Probable Playing 11s

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (C), David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shoaib Maqsood, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir.

ENG vs PAK SQUADS

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, David Willey, Lewis Gregory, Jake Ball, Tom Banton.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Sharjeel Khan, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed.