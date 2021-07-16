England vs Pakistan Live Streaming 1st T20I

After an exciting battle in the ODIs, the focus now shifts to the shorter format. Another mouthwatering clash awaits as England take on Pakistan in the 1st T20I at the historic Trent Bridge, Nottingham. This comes only three days after the visitors were humbled in the ODI series by a second-string England team. However, with the return of big guns it will be tough for Pakistan to make a comeback but only a kid would discount the Men in Green in the shorter format. Recent form in this format suggests Pakistan are very top-heavy with the bat. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam assume all the more important now to get them going on this tour. Pakistan are still searching for the ideal combination for the T20 World Cup and coach Misbah-ul-Haq has already declared that he's looking for candidates to bat in the No. 5 and No. 6 positions. Captain Babar's century in the final ODI should also boost the morale of the side despite three painful outings. Here are the details of England vs Pakistan – when and where to watch ENG vs PAK live streaming Cricket match online and on TV in India.

What time will the England vs Pakistan 1st T20I will start?

The England vs Pakistan 1st T20I will take place on Saturday – July 16. The match will kick off at 11 PM IST.

Where will the England vs Pakistan 1st T20I take place?

The England vs Pakistan 1st T20I will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Which channel will telecast the England vs Pakistan 1st T20I in India?

The England vs Pakistan 1st T20I will live telecast on the Sony Sports network in India.

How to watch the England vs Pakistan 1st T20I online in India?

The England vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be streamed on the SONYLIV app and JIOTV in India.

ENG vs PAK Probable Playing 11s

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.