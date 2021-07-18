England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming

After getting off to a winning start with an emphatic show in the T20Is, Babar Azam-led Pakistan would like to continue the good work when they take on hosts England in the second game of the T20I series on Sunday. The match would be played at the Headingley ground in Leeds. With both sides loaded with big-hitters, a boundary fest is certainly on the cards.

Here are the details of England vs Pakistan – when and where to watch ENG vs PAK live streaming Cricket match online and on TV in India.

ENG vs PAK Live Streaming 2nd T20I England vs Pakistan

What time will the England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will start?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will take place on Saturday – July 18. The match will start at 7 PM IST.

Where will the England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I take place?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will take place at Headingley, Leeds.

Which channel will telecast the England vs Pakistan 1st T20I in India?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will live telecast on the Sony Sports network in India.

How to watch the England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I online in India?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will be streamed on the SONYLIV app and JIOTV in India.

ENG vs PAK Probable Playing 11s

ENGLAND: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan/Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan, Lewis Gregory, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball

PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shoaib Maqsood, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

SQUADS

England Squad: Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan(c), Lewis Gregory, David Willey, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Jake Ball, Tom Banton



Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Sohaib Maqsood, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Sharjeel Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Wasim Jr