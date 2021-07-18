England vs Pakistan MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd T20I UPDATES

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS ENG vs PAK, 2nd T20I Updates: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the England vs Pakistan T20I match from Headingley. A fine all-round performance by man of the match Moeen Ali helped England beat Pakistan by 45 runs in the Second T20I in Leeds on Sunday. Ali plundered 38 runs off 16 deliveries to help England reach a challenging 200 in 20 overs. The seasoned spinner then claimed two wickets for 32 runs in three overs as Pakistan were restricted to 155 for nine in their allotted quota. Mohammad Rizwan scored a 29-ball 37 and with skipper Babar Azam (22) raised 50 for the first wicket in quick time. But Pakistan lost wickets at regular interval and their chase never got going. For England, skipper Jos Butler top-scored with a breezy 59 – 38 balls – while Liam Livingstone contributed 38 (23 balls) as England made hay after being asked to bat first by Pakistan. Pakistan won the first game of the three-match series by 31 runs. (SCORECARD)Also Read - India vs Sri Lanka Match Highlights And Updates 1st ODI From Colombo: Dhawan, Ishan Shine as Clinical India Beat Sri Lanka by 7 Wickets

See the latest England vs Pakistan MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, ENG vs PAK Updates, ENG vs PAK ODI Scorecard, 1st ODI cricket updates here. Also, check the ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I Cricket Score, England vs Pakistan match, England vs Pakistan score today, ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, 2nd T20I 2021 Live, ENG vs PAK live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch 2nd T20I live match, 2nd T20I 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today England vs Pakistan match, ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I 2021 Live match score, England vs Pakistan Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match 2nd T20I between England vs Pakistan from Headingley here. Also Read - Highlights West Indies vs Australia As It Happened, 5th T20I Match: Lewis' Blitz Powers Hosts to a 16-Run Win