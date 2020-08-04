Remember this Pakistani fan – who became a star during the 2019 Cricket World Cup. From memes to trolls, his dejected reaction became the butt of all jokes. The Pakistan super fan, Sarim Akhtar, is back and he has a message for the national cricket team which takes on England in the first Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. Also Read - Eoin Morgan Surpasses MS Dhoni's Record For Most Sixes by International Captain in 3rd ODI vs Ireland

He starts by saying forget that pose, it has been a year now.

"The Pakistan team have come to England for a Test series! Wow, what an exciting time! Well a simple message for Pakistan, play with pride and passion. Last time we had drawn the series and this time we have to win. With a simple message, if the ball is outside off let it go," he says.

Play with pride and passion! The meme fame Sarim has a simple message for team Pakistan. Send in your messages for Pakistan team using #SuperFans pic.twitter.com/gQszBbL7Fc — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 3, 2020

Unfortunately, the eagle-eyed netizens from India spotted him in the same attire from last year and what followed next was he got trolled.

Bhai jaan I hope you have several pairs of the clothes. All your fans will demand you wear the same clothes forever 🙂 — Souveer (@souveer) August 3, 2020

He is in the same outfits. Does anyone else notice? — Ahmad (@Unsung_lad) August 3, 2020

On the eve of the Test, Pakistan announced a 16-man squad.

Pakistan’s 16-man squad for the first Test against England:

Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah