England vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 23 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch ENG vs SCO in India online and on TV channel

ENG vs SCO ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 23 LIVE: Harry Brook's England will face Scotland in a Valentine’s Day encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

England captain Harry Brook and head coach Brendon McCullum at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

There will be no love lost on Valentine’s Day when neighbours England take on Scotland in a Group C clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Harry Brook’s England team were given a reality check by West Indies in their last match at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this week when they were humbled by 30 runs.

Even against minnows Nepal, England had a close shave – just managing to come out unscathed by 4 runs. So the campaign for the English has been anything but smooth so far. They will do well not to take Scotland – who were last minute replacements for Bangladesh in the tournament – lightly after their huge 73-run win over Italy in their last match.

The T20 World Cup 2026 has already witnessed a major upset with Zimbabwe stunning Australia in Colombo on Friday. “I can’t give you insights into other guys’ sort of mentalities, but sometimes it can creep in a little bit, the differences between playing in a bilateral maybe and tournament play. They are two different things. But I think the main takeaways from that game was, yeah, we did that possibly a bit too tentatively,” England opener Phil Salt said in the pre-match press conference in Kolkata.

“And I think going forward, as I said, the opportunities are in front of us, but the opportunities there are to go out and play with some personality, express yourself, because when we do that, sides can’t live with us. We know that much,” Salt added.

Scotland realise the opportunity at their disposal if they can somehow stun England at the Eden Gardens. A win for Richie Berrington’s side will put them in driver’s seat to qualify for the Super 8 with their final match coming up against Nepal.

“I think we approach this game as we do any other game. We understand and we realise that it’s a very important game and a big game for us. Opportunities like this don’t come around that often for us as a team. So we’re just going to take this head on and be really brave. We play cricket as we always do, and we’re going to be brave and fight the best we can,” Scotland’s Bradley Wheal said in Kolkata.

We have named an unchanged XI for our Men’s @T20WorldCup game against Scotland tomorrow pic.twitter.com/JZKi1OqFCU — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 13, 2026

Here are all the details about England vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 23…

When is England vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 23 going to take place?

The England vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 23 will take place on Saturday, February 14.

Where is England vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 23 going to take place?

The England vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 23 will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will England vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 23 start?

The England vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 23 will begin at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch England vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 23 LIVE on TV in India?

The England vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 23 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of England vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 23 in India?

The England vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 23 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

England vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 23 Predicted 11

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie

