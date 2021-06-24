England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 2nd T20I

After a win in the opening T20I, hosts England would like to carry the momentum in the second match of the series on Thursday at Cardiff against Sri Lanka. The Lankans on the other hand would like to make the win difficult for the formidable hosts. Here are all the match details you need to know.

When is the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will take place on Thursday, June 24. Also Read - Sri Lanka Name 24-Member Squad For England Series, Kusal Perera to Lead

What are the timings of the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will start at 11:00 PM IST. Also Read - Ahead of India Tour, England Complete 2-0 Whitewash Against Sri Lanka to Send 'BIG WARNING'

Where is the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match being played?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be played at the Sophie Gardens, Cardiff.

Which TV channel will broadcast the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be telecasted on Sony Six.

Where can you live stream the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will live stream on SonyLIV App.

ENG vs SL Probable Playing 11s

England Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings/Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (c&wk), Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya and Asitha Fernando.

ENG vs SL Squads

England

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama