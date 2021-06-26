England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 3rd T20I

England has already taken an impregnable lead of 2-0 in the three-match and thus the final T20I will be a dead rubber as far as the series is concerned. However, with T20 World Cup scheduled to be held later in the year, the final match will give an opportunity to both teams to tick the remaining boxes.

Sri Lanka has been outplayed by a potent England team in the first two matches and the visitors will aim to make a comeback. England, on the other hand, will look to continue their domination against the depleted guests.

When is the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will take place on Thursday, June 26.

What are the timings of the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match being played?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Which TV channel will broadcast the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will live stream on SonyLIV App.

ENG vs SL Probable Playing 11s

England Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings/Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (c&wk), Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya and Asitha Fernando.

ENG vs SL Squads

England

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama.