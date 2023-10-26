By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s ENG vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 25 in Bengaluru
ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 25th: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ENG vs SL, England Dream11 Team Player List, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips and Probable Playing XIs.
ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 25th: Defending Champions, England will lock horns against Sri Lanka for match no. 35 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. Jos Buttler-led England will look to recover from their recent losses by beating the Lankan Lions today.
They have only a win in their first 4 matches so far and are currently placed 8th. On the other hand, Sri Lanka also have a single victory so far but are placed a notch higher than England in 7th position. A win today for both the sides will push them closer to the top 4 spot.
ENG vs SL Fantasy Cricket Tips:
Both sides are likely to make changes to their playing XIs from the last game. While Moeen Ali may return, there is also a possibility SL would receive a boost with the comeback of veteran Angelo Matthews. The team winning the toss would in all probability like to bowl first.
Today’s Best Pick for ENG vs SL Dream11 Team:
Captain: Kusal Mendis
Vice-captain: Dawid Malan
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama
Batters: Dawid Malan, Joe Root
All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva
Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha
ENG vs SL Probable Playing XIs:
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c and wk), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c and wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran.
