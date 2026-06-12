England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG-W Vs SL-W today?

Hosts England kick off the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 tonight at Edgbaston and they will face a confident Sri Lanka side in the tournament opener.
Both teams arrive in Birmingham with excellent momentum from their recent bilateral cricket. England are in strong form after securing a 2-1 T20I series win over India on home soil alongside a hard-fought white-ball tour against New Zealand.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have been nearly unstoppable lately. Since a minor slip in April, the Islanders swept Bangladesh in a T20I series and remain entirely unbeaten in their recent competitive fixtures.
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The official warm-up games offered mixed results for the hosts. England bounced back from a 5-wicket defeat against Australia before beating India by 5 runs in a close contest.
Sri Lanka, under the leadership of Chamari Athapaththu, dominated their warm-ups with convincing victories over both Pakistan and the Netherlands.
The England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener will take place at the Edgbaston Stadium on Friday, June 12.
The England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener will start from 11:00PM (IST) onwards.
The England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener will be available LIVE on the Jio Hotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network channels on television screens.