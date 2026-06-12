  • Home
  • Sports
  • England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG-W Vs SL-W today?

England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG-W Vs SL-W today?

Both teams arrive in Birmingham with excellent momentum from their recent bilateral cricket. Here is the full preview and live streaming details from the match

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: June 12, 2026, 7:23 PM IST
ENG Vs SL
England opening batters during their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match against India. (Image credits: Instagram/ECB)

Hosts England kick off the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 tonight at Edgbaston and they will face a confident Sri Lanka side in the tournament opener.

Both teams arrive in Birmingham with excellent momentum from their recent bilateral cricket. England are in strong form after securing a 2-1 T20I series win over India on home soil alongside a hard-fought white-ball tour against New Zealand.

Read more: PAK-W Vs SCO-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up: Pakistan fall short against clinical Scotland in rain-marred contest

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have been nearly unstoppable lately. Since a minor slip in April, the Islanders swept Bangladesh in a T20I series and remain entirely unbeaten in their recent competitive fixtures.

Also Read: Kane Williamson announces RETIREMENT in middle of England vs New Zealand Test series, says ‘continuing anything less…’

The official warm-up games offered mixed results for the hosts. England  bounced back from a 5-wicket defeat against Australia before beating India by 5 runs in a close contest.

Sri Lanka, under the leadership of Chamari Athapaththu, dominated their warm-ups with convincing victories over both Pakistan and the Netherlands.

When and Where is England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match 1 going to take place?

The England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener will take place at the Edgbaston Stadium on Friday, June 12.

What time will England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match 1 start?

The England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener will start from 11:00PM (IST) onwards.

Where can I watch England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match 1 in India?

The England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener will be available LIVE on the Jio Hotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network channels on television screens.

England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

England Women: Amy Jones (WK), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Heather Knight, Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Filer, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana (WK), Kawya Kavindi, Nilakshika Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Kavisha Dilhari, Mithali Ayodhya, Hasini Perera, Nimasha Meepage, Chethana Vimukthi, Malki Madara,

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.