England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG-W Vs SL-W today?

Both teams arrive in Birmingham with excellent momentum from their recent bilateral cricket. Here is the full preview and live streaming details from the match

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England opening batters during their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match against India. (Image credits: Instagram/ECB)

When and Where is England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match 1 going to take place?

The England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener will take place at the Edgbaston Stadium on Friday, June 12.

What time will England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match 1 start?

The England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener will start from 11:00PM (IST) onwards.

Where can I watch England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match 1 in India?

The England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener will be available LIVE on the Jio Hotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network channels on television screens.

England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Squads