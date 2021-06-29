England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Cricket 1st ODI

New Delhi: Sri Lanka received a drubbing at the hands of England in the three-match T20I series as they were thrashed by 3-0. The visitors will aim to make a comeback in the ODI series, as the format will give their batsmen more time to get settled at the crease. Furthermore, the bio bubble breach of Sri Lankan players will not help the atmosphere of the team and Kusal Perera will need to lift the dropping shoulders. Also Read - Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella Face Inquiry For Alleged Bio-bubble Breach in England, Caught Roaming in Marketplace | WATCH VIDEO

On the other hand, England has been a powerhouse limited-overs team and they will look to continue their domination against the beleaguered tourists. Also Read - As It Happened, West Indies vs South Africa Match Score And Updates 2nd T20I: Proteas Survive Tense Final Over, Level Series

When is the England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will take place on Tuesday, June 29. Also Read - England Women vs India Women Live Cricket Streaming 1st ODI: Preview, Playing 11, Prediction - Match Time 3:30 PM IST Where to Watch EN-W vs IN-W Live Stream Online, TV Telecast SONY TEN 1

What are the timings of the England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where is the England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match being played?

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-street.

Which TV channel will broadcast the England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will live stream on SonyLIV App.

ENG vs SL Probable Playing 11s

England Possible XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings (wk), Liam Livingston, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Sri Lanka Possible XI: Kusal Perera (c)(wk), Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera

ENG vs SL Squads

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings(w), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Liam Dawson, Tom Curran, Jason Roy, George Garton

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Perera(w/c), Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Ishan Jayaratne , Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Shiran Fernando