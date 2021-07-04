England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Cricket 3rd ODI

New Delhi: England has completely dominated Sri Lanka in all the five limited over matches of the tour. The hosts had thrashed the visitors by 3-0 in the three-match T20I series and also took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match ODI series. With the series already in the bag, England will look to give more chances to the other players whereas Sri Lanka will play for pride in the final match of the tour. Also Read - England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Cricket 2nd ODI: When And Where to Watch ENG vs SL Match Online And on TV at 5:30 PM IST

England has ticked the right boxes as they have come up with collective efforts whereas the depleted Sri Lanka team hasn’t had a lot of answers. Also Read - ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- England vs Sri Lanka, Playing 11s, Team News From Kennington Oval at 5:30 PM IST July 1 Thursday

Live Streaming England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

When is the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will take place on Sunday, July 4. Also Read - England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Cricket 1st ODI: When And Where to Watch ENG vs SL Match Online And on TV

What are the timings of the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where is the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match being played?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will be played at the County Ground, Bristol.

Which TV channel will broadcast the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will live stream on SonyLIV App.

ENG vs SL Probable Playing 11s

England Possible XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings (wk), Liam Livingston, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Sri Lanka Possible XI: Kusal Perera (c)(wk), Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera

ENG vs SL Squads

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings(w), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Liam Dawson, Tom Curran, Jason Roy, George Garton

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Perera(w/c), Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Ishan Jayaratne , Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Shiran Fernando