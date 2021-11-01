Sharjah: England and Sri Lanka will square off in the Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Monday. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the only encounter of the day. England are on a roll, having claimed three one-sided victories against West Indies, Bangladesh, and Australia respectively. Meanwhile, the Lankans recently lost to South Africa and Australia. Here are the details of when and where to watch England vs Sri Lanka match on online and on TV.Also Read - ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 29: Captain, Vice-Captain – England vs Sri Lanka, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 1 Monday

When is the England vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match ?

The England vs Sri Lanka match will take place on Monday, November 1 in India.

What is the timing of the England vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match ?

The England vs Sri Lanka match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the England vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match being played?

The England vs Sri Lanka match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Which TV channel will broadcast the England vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match ?

The England vs Sri Lanka match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the England vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match ?

The England vs Sri Lanka match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Probable Playing XI

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

You can also tune in to our Live Blog of England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match on India.com