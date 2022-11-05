Eng vs SL Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Match Online And on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 match online and on TV

ENG vs SL Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

ENG vs SL Live Streaming: All eyes at the Twenty20 World Cup will fall on England against Sri Lanka on Saturday after New Zealand booked their place in the semi-finals and Australia just about stayed alive.

Hosts and holders Australia saw off a stubborn Afghanistan by four runs in Adelaide on Friday in their final Super 12 match and sit second in Group 1, level with table-toppers New Zealand on seven points.

When and where is the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The England-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match is on Saturday, November 5 at SCG in Sydney.

What time is the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The England-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match will begin at 1:30 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:00 pm

Where can I watch the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match on TV in India?

The England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match on the internet in India?

The England-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara.

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt