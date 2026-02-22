Home

Sports

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match No 42 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch ENG vs SL LIVE on TV in India and online

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match No 42 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch ENG vs SL LIVE on TV in India and online

The second match of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 will be played between England and Sri Lanka on Sunday, February 22 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Balagolla. Find out when, where and how to watch the match.

England vs Sri Lanka live streaming details

England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: The second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 will be played on February 22 between Sri Lanka and England at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Balagolla.

England and Sri Lanka’s performance in Group stage matches

It is the first match for both teams in the Super 8. Speaking about both teams’ performances in the league stage matches. Sri Lanka and England lost one respective match in the Group and ended their journey with 6 points.

England vs Sri Lanka Match Schedule

Let’s discuss the schedule for England vs Sri Lanka. This match will be played on Sunday, February 22, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Balagolla. The game will start at 3:00 pm IST.

How to Watch Live Broadcast of England vs Sri Lanka Match?

The match between England and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How to Watch Live Streaming of England vs Sri Lanka Match?

Talking about the live streaming of the game, the England vs Sri Lanka match will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar.

What is the Toss Time for England vs Sri Lanka Match?

The most important moment of the match — the toss for the England vs Sri Lanka game will take place at 2:30 AM IST.

Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 squad

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga.

England T20 World Cup 2026 squad

Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.