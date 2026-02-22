Home

Sports

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Weather Updates: Will rain play spoiler again?

Will rain be a spoiler for the Sri Lanka vs England match in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8. Take a look and find out in this story.

England vs Sri Lanka Weather Updates

The second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 will be played on February 22 between Sri Lanka and England at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Balagolla.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 clash abandoned due to rain

The major concern for the cricket fans will be the weather forecast for this high-voltage clash between Sri Lanka and England. The reason behind this concern is the first match of the Super 8 between Pakistan and New Zealand. Both the teams were set for the match, but destiny had different plans as rain interrupted the game. However, Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bowl first. But, due to the poor weather the match was called-off.

Weather forecast for Sri Lanka vs England clash

There are also things to worry in the second match of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 between Sri Lanka and England. According to Accuweather, thick clouds are expected in the afternoon, with a chance of one or two thunderstorms in the evening at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Balagolla.

Rain could interrupt this high-voltage match

Not only this, we can also expect a little rain at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Balagolla, in the first half of the game around 3 PM.

England and Sri Lanka’s performance in Group stage

It is the first match for both teams in the Super 8. Speaking about both teams’ performances in the league stage matches. Sri Lanka and England lost one respective match in the Group and ended their journey with 6 points.

