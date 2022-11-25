England vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022, Group B Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch England vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 match online and on TV.

England vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022, Group B Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Doha: England after seeing off Iran in their first encounter of the tournament, now aim to get the better of USA to book a spot in the Round of 16 stage of the competition. USA on the other hand will be itching to earn their first victory of the competition.

What is the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs USA Group B Match ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and USA will be played on Saturday (November 26) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England vs USA going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and USA will be played at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England vs USA on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and USA will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England vs USA in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and USA will be live streamed on Jio Cinema for free.

England: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Ben White, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Eric Dier, Conor Coady, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount, Harry Kane, Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, James Maddison.

USA: Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, Ethan Horvath, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman, Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan, Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Joshua Sargent, Timothy Weah, Haji Wright.