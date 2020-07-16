England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test LIVE Streaming Details

After a gripping series opening first Test in Southampton, England and West Indies resume their rivalry in Manchester with the second Test starting from today in Manchester. After a delayed start, England opted to bat first and thanks some brilliant pace bowling from Jason Holder and Shannon Gabriel, the hosts folded for 204. West Indies fared better than their counterparts, taking a lead of 114 runs. In their second dig, England scored 313-all out and thus set the tourists 200 runs to win. Jermaine Blackwood scored an unbeaten 95 as West Indies achieved the target with four wickets remaining and take 1-0 lead. Also Read - ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Hints, West Indies Tour of England 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips England vs West Indies 2nd Test in Manchester at 3:30 PM IST Thursday July 16

England have welcomed back their captain Joe Root who replaces Joe Denly in the squad. Two more changes have been made by the hosts in James Anderson and Mark Wood who both are rested. In their place, allrounder Sam Curran and pacer Ollie Robinson have been called up. Also Read - India's Limited-Overs Home Series Against England in September Set to be Postponed

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test Also Read - ICC Test Rankings: West Indies Captain Jason Holder Moves up to Second Spot in Bowlers List, Virat Kohli Static at Second Position in Batting Charts

When: From July 16 to July 20

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLiv

TV: SET Network

FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

July 8-12, 2020 : 1st Test – The Rose Bowl, Southampton (3:30 PM)

July 16-20, 2020: 2nd Test – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (3:30 PM)

July 24-28, 2020: 3rd Test – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (3:30 PM)

Full Squads

West Indies: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (captain), Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson