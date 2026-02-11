Home

England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 15 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch ENG vs WI in India online and on TV channel

ENG vs WI ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 15 LIVE: England will need a much-improved performance as they take on two-time winners West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

England opener Jos Buttler bats in the nets at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

It will be a repeat of T20 World Cup 2016 final as England face off against old nemesis West Indies in a Group C clash of T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. West Indies had famously won their second World Cup title with Carlos Brathwaite smashing four successive sixes of Ben Stokes to seal the win.

This time around Harry Brook’s England should have the upper hand with a much stronger line-up. England had also won their second World Cup crown in 2022 down under but lost to eventual champions Team India in the 2024 edition.

England haven’t got off to the best start with minnows Nepal pushing them to the limit in their opening match last week at this same venue. “I thought all credit to Nepal, they played really well, pushed us really close and were favourites for some of that chase I would say. I think in T20 World Cups, T20 cricket, generally the games are closer. There’s less possibilities, obviously. One or two players can win games for their side on the day. So I think you’re going to see some close games of cricket. And ultimately, we found a way to win, which is the most important thing,” former England captain Jos Buttler said in the pre-match press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday.

West Indies, on the other hand, got off to a comfortable start with a win over Scotland in their opening match. Their current head coach Daren Sammy was the captain of the 2016 title-winning side.

“2016 was a special year, not only for us as an international team, but the ladies, the under-19 as well. The circumstances probably still the same. I remember coming into 2016, some of the names that my cricketers were called, some of the battles we had to fight.

“To this day, 10 years later, we’re still fighting it. But we won’t let that affect what we bring on the field. We try to control the things that are within our power. And some of these things are being dedicated, being resilient, being clear on our execution, which is the on-field play. We started the tournament well. Mumbai has been a place that has been kind to us in World Cups against same opposition we face tomorrow. So we look forward to it,” Sammy said.

England have made one change to their line-up, bringing in all-rounder Jamie Overton with his big-hitting ability to strengthen their batting in place of left-arm pacer Luke Wood.

96 off just 59 for Jos last June! We meet West Indies again in our second #T20WorldCup group game tomorrow pic.twitter.com/c0HaPKaV3X — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 10, 2026

Here are all the details about England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 15…

When is England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 15 going to take place?

The England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 15 will take place on Wednesday, February 11.

Where is England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 15 going to take place?

The England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 15 will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 15 start?

The England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 15 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 15 LIVE on TV in India?

The England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 15 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 15 in India?

The England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 15 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 15 Predicted 11

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c and wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosain, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

