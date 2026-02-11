Home

Sports

England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Harry Brooks side will eye revenge over Windies for 2016 final loss

live

England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Harry Brook’s side will eye revenge over Windies for 2016 final loss

England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates: It will be a repeat of 2016 final in Kolkata as Group C heavyweights face off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

England will take on West Indies in match no. 15 of T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Source: X)

Two-time champions England and West Indies will go head-to-head in a repeat of the title clash after 10 years at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Harry Brook’s England had a narrow escape against minnows Nepal at the same venue and will be hoping for an improved display as they face powerful Windies side.

Shai Hope’s West Indies, on the other hand, go their campaign off with a comfortable win over Scotland. The head-to-head between England and West Indies is very closely contested with the former winning 19 and Windies winning 18 times till date.

England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

Load More

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.