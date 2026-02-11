  • Home
England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Harry Brook's side will eye revenge over Windies for 2016 final loss

England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates: It will be a repeat of 2016 final in Kolkata as Group C heavyweights face off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Published date: February 11, 2026 4:30 PM IST
England will take on West Indies in match no. 15 of T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Source: X)

Two-time champions England and West Indies will go head-to-head in a repeat of the title clash after 10 years at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Harry Brook’s England had a narrow escape against minnows Nepal at the same venue and will be hoping for an improved display as they face powerful Windies side.

Shai Hope’s West Indies, on the other hand, go their campaign off with a comfortable win over Scotland. The head-to-head between England and West Indies is very closely contested with the former winning 19 and Windies winning 18 times till date.

England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

Live Updates

  • Feb 11, 2026 4:30 PM IST

    England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores:

    Engalnd’s full squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.
  • Feb 11, 2026 4:12 PM IST

    England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: England and West Indies will head into the match with two points each. West Indies began their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a win over Scotland, while England avoided embarrassment by registering a four-wicket victory against Nepal. Both teams will be eager to carry forward their winning momentum in their second group-stage match.

  • Feb 11, 2026 3:27 PM IST

    England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Former England captain Jos Buttler needs 24 runs to complete 4000 runs in T20I cricket. He will join the likes of Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who also have over 4000 ruuns in T20Is. Can Buttler achieve this feat against West Indies in Mumbai tonight?

  • Feb 11, 2026 3:25 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of England vs West Indies Group C match of T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

