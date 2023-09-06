Home

England White Ball Head Coach Matthew Mott Hints Harry Brook May Return To World Cup 2023 Squad

England's white-ball head coach has also said that all players have enough chances to prove their worth before the final selection of England's World Cup 2023 squad.

England white ball head coach Matthew Mott. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: England’s white-ball coach Matthew Mott has expressed his thoughts on the possibility of the Three Lions’ young right-handed batter Harry Brook’s inclusion in the squad for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in India. England’s white-ball head coach has also said that all players have enough chances to prove their worth before the final selection of England’s World Cup 2023 squad.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced their 15-man provisional squad for the upcoming marquee tournament on Wednesday, August 16. England selector Luke Wright later confirmed the same 15 players named to take on the Kiwis are also in the provisional World Cup squad. The selectors couldn’t choose Harry Brook because ace batter Ben Stokes came back from ODI retirement to serve his nation.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given teams to confirm their squads until September 28.

“I don’t think anyone doubts Harry’s ability. He’s an incredible player and he’s shown that,” Matthew Mott told Sky Sports.

“What I’ve been most impressed by is his response since missing out and that’s what great players do. There’s a lot to play out before we pick that first XI against New Zealand in India and we’ve always said it’s a provisional squad. Everyone will get a really good opportunity to show what they’ve got,” he added.

“Harry has not played a lot of one-day cricket over the last few years. He’s been exceptionally good in Test cricket and T20 cricket and leagues around the world, but the guys that we did pick have done a great job for England over the last few years. It’s always harder to get into sides than it is to get out of them and we’ve played that card there,” Matthew Mott said

“As I’ve said, it’s a provisional squad. Every team will be tinkering before that World Cup and everyone – whether they’re in that 15 or outside it – should be determined to try and put their best foot forward,” England’s white-ball head coach said.

“I find it hard, when you look at that 15, to think that anyone doesn’t deserve that spot. When you’re picking teams that are that strong, there’s always going to be a story. If any one of those guys miss out, it’s a story. As I’ve said, there’s time between now and the World Cup,” he said

“In an ideal world, we probably don’t have to play our hand until a little bit later but those are the cards we’re dealt. We had to get the squad out before this series. A lot can change: there’s a lot of water under the bridge before we get to that first game against New Zealand,” Mott added.

England’s World Cup campaign begins on the opening day on 5 October when they take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Before the tournament, the two sides will square off in a four-match ODI series in preparation for the marquee event.

England’s provisional squad for the World Cup: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

