World Cup 2019: Former Australian legend Adam Gilchrist during a recent interview made his prediction of 2019 World Cup winners. According to the wicketkeeper-batsman, Australia looks to be the outright favourites to lift the crown for the sixth time. With the addition of Smith and Warner, Gilchrist feels there is no reason why Australia will not win. On paper, he feels they have a strong unit and equally well-matched if stacked with other participating teams. While he was done with what he had to say, there was a big ‘thud’ in the background. That is when the anchor asks, ‘is that a sign of things to come?’

Gilchrist in a tongue-in-cheek moment says, ”That is England making the semis’.

‘A bit of cheeky banter from the great @ gilly381 after giving his # CWC19 prediction,’ Cricket Australia captioned the POST. Here is the video:

It was hilarious to see him change sides at the drop of a hat. Both England and Australia have formidable squads and will both be frontrunners for the title along with India and New Zealand.

“I really hope they (Steve Smith and David Warner) don’t get too much stick. I want them to enjoy the series. If you have to, keep it funny, not personal,” Moeen Ali was quoted as saying to The Guardian. “We all make mistakes. We are human beings and we have feelings. I know deep down they are probably really good people. I just hope they get treated decently. I just want the cricket to be spoken about,” the all-rounder added.