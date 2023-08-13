Home

England Willing To ‘Risk’ Injury-Prone Jofra Archer In 2023 ICC World Cup In India

England Willing To ‘Risk’ Injury-Prone Jofra Archer In 2023 ICC World Cup In India

Jofra Archer returned to international action in 2023 after an 18-month injury layoff. He was a part of England 2019 World Cup-winning campaign.

Jofra Archer has been struggling with his elbow since 2021. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: England’s white-ball coach Matthew Mott is ready to ‘risk’ injury-prone Jofra Archer into the upcoming ICC World Cup in India considering the amount of international experience the pacer brings to the table.

The 28-year-old, who was a part of England’s 2019 ICC World Cup-winning campaign, has been in and out of the national team since 2021 due to an elbow injury. After returning to international cricket after 18 months, Archer registered career-best ODI figures of 6/40 against South Africa earlier this year.

The right-arm seamer also impressed during the Bangladesh tour before flying to India to play in the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians. However, Archer just played five games for the five-time champions before being replaced by Chris Jordan midway through the IPL.

“There is a high chance that we will take risk on a proven performer that has done it on the world stage. We are planning for him to be available,” Mot was quoted as saying to Mail Sport. “Obviously, a lot of things have to go his way and it will be a tight timeline but with players like that you are going to give them every opportunity to prove their fitness, and so we will keep an open mind,” added the former Australian women’s team head coach.

