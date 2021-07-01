Manchester: England winger Jadon Sancho is all set to join Manchester United for a fee of 85 million euros ($100 million, £73 million). Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of Borussia Dortmund (BVB) confirmed that the club had reached an agreement with Manchester United on the transfer of Jadon Sancho, pending full completion, as there are still some formalities to agree on and the medical check to be completed. Also Read - Sergio Ramos Admits he Wanted to Stay at Real Madrid But Offer Had Expiry Date Also Read - Rio Ferdinand Recalls Horrific Incident on Way Back to England After 2006 WC: "Everybody Thought We're Going to Crash" Also Read - Barack Obama Lavishes Praise on Manchester United Star Marcus Rashford For His Child Food Poverty Campaign