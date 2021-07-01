Manchester: England winger Jadon Sancho is all set to join Manchester United for a fee of 85 million euros ($100 million, £73 million). Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of Borussia Dortmund (BVB) confirmed that the club had reached an agreement with Manchester United on the transfer of Jadon Sancho, pending full completion, as there are still some formalities to agree on and the medical check to be completed. Also Read - Sergio Ramos Admits he Wanted to Stay at Real Madrid But Offer Had Expiry Date

“We reached a general agreement with Manchester United on the transfer of Jadon Sancho, pending full completion, as there are still some formalities to agree on and the medical check to be completed.”

The contract is likely to be until June 2026 with an option to extend till June 2027.

The official Twitter account of Manchester United confirmed the news with a tweet that read, ‘Heads up. We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of Jadon Sancho to United! #MUFC.’

. We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of Jadon Sancho to United! ⚪⚫#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 1, 2021

‘The player Jadon Sancho is about to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA to Manchester United Football Club Limited. Both clubs and the player reached an agreement on this today. If the transfer is realised, Manchester United will pay BVB a fixed transfer fee of EUR 85.0 million. The contractual details now have to be coordinated and documented.’ Dortmund said in a statement on Thursday.

‘The formal processing of the transfer is also subject to the successful completion of all necessary medical tests and examinations, a coordination procedure with the player’s previous club and the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System (FIFA TMS),’ added the statement.

Sancho had made 104 appearances for BVB with 38 goals to his name.