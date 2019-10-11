After nearly two years of dating and getting together, England women cricketer’s Katherine Brunt and Natalie Sciver have announced their engagement on National Coming Out Day. The famous English pair had started dating after England’s thrilling World Cup victory in the nerve-wrecking final against India in July 2017. Sciver broke the news in front of the world via an Instagram post on her official handle on Friday.

“Welcome to our wine and magazine party,” Scivers captioned a photo with her fiancee on Instagram with the hashtags “#ISaidYes #Mrs&Mrs #Bridesmaids”. As per the report, their relationship began as the pair probably reached the pinnacle of their cricketing careers respectively. Brunt asked Sciver out on the famous Lord’s balcony after England’s World Cup win.

Brunt and Sciver informed their teammates immediately about their feelings but had not previously gone public with their relationship. On their decision to wait to make the relationship public, 34-year-old Brunt told the Guardian today: ‘My parents are different to Natalie’s.

‘They are quite Christian so it is not something that is done and that’s why it has held me back. They don’t believe in the way I choose to live my life, basically.



‘So it has been quite difficult. Having to tell my parents was really difficult because I care a lot about them so it was something I put off for a long, long time.

The pair first played for England together in 2013, and have both been regulars in the side ever since

‘But as I have got older, I have seen sense and realised that it is not about that, it is about being yourself and living life properly. My parents love me: there is no questioning that. They will always be there for me and support me. They are still my parents and they still love me, so it is a compromise I have to take but I am OK with that.”

Brunt (34) and Sciver (27) were signed by franchise Trent Rockets for the inaugural season of The Hundred. They are expected to be joined in the tournament by another married couple, South Africa’s Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp. The English duo plan to get married after England’s series against India next September.