England Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Prediction For 1st ODI Women’s Ashes: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs

Check here the England Women vs Australia Women dream11 prediction for today's 1st ODI Women’s Ashes 2023 match to be played at the County Ground, Bristol.

England will enter the game as favourites since they are riding high on their last few victories.

The Australia Women’s team will be looking to bounce back in the Women’s Ashes after their last few defeats when they square off against England in the first ODI. The game will be played at the County Ground in Bristol After losing the Test match and trailing 1-0 in the T20I series England has made a great comeback winning both the T20Is and clinching the series. Daniel Wyatt was crowned the player of the series for her contributions as a batter. With the ODI series being the last, the fate of the Ashes will depend on who wins the series.

England will be entering as favourites as they are riding high on their winning momentum. But Australia still has a good chance of making a comeback and defeating the hosts in their home ground and claiming the series. The Ashes is now up for grabs in the ODI series and the top two ODI sides in the world will be fighting to claim the famed trophy.

England Women vs Australia Women Match Details

Date- July 12, 2023

Time- 05:30 PM IST

Venue- County Ground, Bristol

England Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Beth Mooney

Vice-captain: Heather Knight

Batters: Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry

Allrounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell., Darcie Brown

England Women vs Australia Women Probable XIs:

Australia Women (Probable XI): Alyssa Healy (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, and Darcie Brown.

England Women (Probable XI): Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Issy Wong, and Lauren Bell.

England Women vs Australia Women Full Squad

England Women Squad: Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight(c), Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Kim Garth, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown.

